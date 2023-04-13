Morgan Stanley Downgrades Jefferies Group (JEF)

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Jefferies Group (NYSE:JEF) from Equal-Weight to Underweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.86% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jefferies Group is $34.81. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.86% from its latest reported closing price of $30.57.

The projected annual revenue for Jefferies Group is $5,574MM, an increase of 2.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.71.

Jefferies Group Declares $0.30 Dividend

On March 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $30.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.93%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.95%, the lowest has been 1.62%, and the highest has been 4.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.69 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.41 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments holds 133K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing a decrease of 31.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 10.50% over the last quarter.

Radnor Capital Management holds 27K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 92,275.84% over the last quarter.

VFAIX - Vanguard Financials Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 403K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 11.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Covestor holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 6.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 1.05% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 892 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jefferies Group. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 7.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JEF is 0.29%, a decrease of 14.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 170,923K shares. The put/call ratio of JEF is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

Jefferies Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company engaged in investment banking and capital markets, asset management and direct investing. Jefferies Group LLC, its largest subsidiary, is the largest independent full-service global investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S.

