Morgan Stanley Downgrades Intuit (WBAG:INTU)

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Intuit (WBAG:INTU) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

There are 3,218 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuit. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTU is 0.66%, an increase of 6.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 268,342K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,904K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,715K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 84.32% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,587K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,629K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 10.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,355K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,354K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 5.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,055K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,846K shares , representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 5.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,898K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,756K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 48.66% over the last quarter.

