Morgan Stanley Downgrades Interpublic Group of Companies (LSE:0JCK)

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Interpublic Group of Companies (LSE:0JCK) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.16% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Interpublic Group of Companies is 35.03 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 30.93 GBX to a high of 40.45 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 14.16% from its latest reported closing price of 30.69 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Interpublic Group of Companies is 10,708MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interpublic Group of Companies. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JCK is 0.19%, an increase of 1.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.55% to 427,172K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 22,195K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,979K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JCK by 75.95% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 16,500K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,253K shares , representing a decrease of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JCK by 12.20% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 14,097K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,580K shares , representing an increase of 10.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JCK by 88.29% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 12,011K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,286K shares , representing an increase of 22.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JCK by 5.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,897K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,043K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JCK by 9.96% over the last quarter.

