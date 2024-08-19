Morgan Stanley Downgrades HP (XTRA:7HP)

Fintel reports that on August 19, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for HP (XTRA:7HP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.77% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for HP is 33,85 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 27,73 € to a high of 43,24 €. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.77% from its latest reported closing price of 34,81 € / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for HP is 57,169MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,985 funds or institutions reporting positions in HP. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 5.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7HP is 0.22%, an increase of 15.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.04% to 849,432K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 35,099K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,351K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7HP by 19.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,552K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,908K shares , representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7HP by 3.05% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 26,316K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 23,637K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,268K shares , representing an increase of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7HP by 71.17% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 22,451K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,131K shares , representing an increase of 5.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7HP by 19.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.