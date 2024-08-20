Morgan Stanley Downgrades HP (WBAG:HPQ)

Fintel reports that on August 19, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for HP (WBAG:HPQ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

There are 1,986 funds or institutions reporting positions in HP. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPQ is 0.22%, an increase of 14.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 849,442K shares.

Dodge & Cox holds 35,099K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,351K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 19.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,552K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,908K shares , representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 3.05% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 26,316K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 23,637K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,268K shares , representing an increase of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 71.17% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 22,451K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,131K shares , representing an increase of 5.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 19.51% over the last quarter.

