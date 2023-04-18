Morgan Stanley Downgrades Helmerich & Payne (HP)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from Equal-Weight to Underweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.80% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Helmerich & Payne is $59.86. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 62.80% from its latest reported closing price of $36.77.

The projected annual revenue for Helmerich & Payne is $3,112MM, an increase of 31.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM GROWTH SERIES (INVESCO GROWTH SERIES) - Invesco Oppenheimer Main Street Small Cap Fund Class R6 holds 346K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares, representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HP by 31.83% over the last quarter.

Ellevest holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HP by 99.90% over the last quarter.

BBMC - JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF holds 49K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HP by 10.45% over the last quarter.

EWSC - Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HP by 9.59% over the last quarter.

RNSC - Small Cap US Equity Select ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 12.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HP by 21.39% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 820 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helmerich & Payne. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 8.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HP is 0.32%, an increase of 11.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.62% to 118,457K shares. The put/call ratio of HP is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

Helmerich & Payne Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies.

