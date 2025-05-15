Morgan Stanley Downgrades Halozyme Therapeutics (LSE:0J2O)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Halozyme Therapeutics (LSE:0J2O) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.20% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Halozyme Therapeutics is 70.54 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 58.23 GBX to a high of 81.41 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 96.20% from its latest reported closing price of 35.95 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Halozyme Therapeutics is 1,155MM, an increase of 6.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,098 funds or institutions reporting positions in Halozyme Therapeutics. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J2O is 0.27%, an increase of 2.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 158,166K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 4,168K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,063K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J2O by 13.81% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,130K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,960K shares , representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J2O by 16.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,998K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,034K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J2O by 18.43% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,894K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,374K shares , representing an increase of 39.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J2O by 79.32% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,448K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,069K shares , representing an increase of 39.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J2O by 40.65% over the last quarter.

