Morgan Stanley Downgrades General Motors (WBAG:GMOT)

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for General Motors (WBAG:GMOT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

There are 2,167 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Motors. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMOT is 0.37%, an increase of 10.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.91% to 1,186,575K shares.

Capital World Investors holds 48,768K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,566K shares , representing an increase of 12.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMOT by 34.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,314K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,986K shares , representing a decrease of 18.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMOT by 2.76% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 35,496K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,754K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMOT by 15.11% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 31,996K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,731K shares , representing an increase of 57.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMOT by 65.55% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 30,501K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,716K shares , representing an increase of 35.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMOT by 72.27% over the last quarter.

