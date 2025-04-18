Morgan Stanley Downgrades General Dynamics (LSE:0IUC)

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2025, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for General Dynamics (LSE:0IUC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.15% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for General Dynamics is 294.74 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 232.62 GBX to a high of 361.18 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 6.15% from its latest reported closing price of 277.66 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for General Dynamics is 46,982MM, a decrease of 1.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,718 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Dynamics. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IUC is 0.37%, an increase of 10.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 273,750K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Longview Asset Management holds 28,098K shares representing 10.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 14,976K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,244K shares , representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IUC by 14.39% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,306K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,205K shares , representing a decrease of 71.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IUC by 46.69% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,384K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,772K shares , representing a decrease of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IUC by 16.29% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,367K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,830K shares , representing a decrease of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IUC by 13.32% over the last quarter.

