Morgan Stanley Downgrades Fidelity National Information Services (BRSE:ZGY)

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Fidelity National Information Services (BRSE:ZGY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,803 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity National Information Services. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZGY is 0.40%, an increase of 3.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 637,637K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 41,502K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,620K shares , representing an increase of 9.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZGY by 24.51% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 27,726K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,500K shares , representing an increase of 11.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZGY by 28.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,627K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,458K shares , representing an increase of 22.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZGY by 45.04% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,931K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,111K shares , representing an increase of 25.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZGY by 46.30% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 13,501K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,558K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZGY by 13.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.