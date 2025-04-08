Morgan Stanley Downgrades Evercore (BMV:EVR)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Evercore (BMV:EVR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 730 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evercore. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 5.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVR is 0.27%, an increase of 23.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 46,502K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 1,465K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,484K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 11.11% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,424K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,286K shares , representing an increase of 9.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 89.52% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,149K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 8.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,129K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 5.54% over the last quarter.

JVMAX - John Hancock Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fund holds 1,007K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares , representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 20.82% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.