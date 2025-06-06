Morgan Stanley Downgrades Coursera (BMV:COUR)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2025, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Coursera (BMV:COUR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 12,868K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 7,965K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,877K shares , representing a decrease of 11.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COUR by 69.78% over the last quarter.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 7,925K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,031K shares , representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COUR by 5.66% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,641K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,684K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COUR by 12.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,463K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

