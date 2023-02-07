Morgan Stanley Downgrades CLARIVATE (CLVT)

On February 6, 2023, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for CLARIVATE from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.81% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for CLARIVATE is $12.19. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 10.81% from its latest reported closing price of $11.00.

The projected annual revenue for CLARIVATE is $2,663MM, an increase of 4.63%. The projected annual EPS is $0.82.

What are large shareholders doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 116,666,507 shares representing 17.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 46,076,543 shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,298,600 shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLVT by 26.61% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 40,546,300 shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,557,800 shares, representing an increase of 39.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLVT by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 33,781,635 shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,155,475 shares, representing an increase of 46.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLVT by 34.77% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 27,489,867 shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company.

Fund Sentiment

There are 579 funds or institutions reporting positions in CLARIVATE. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.12%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CLVT is 0.3150%, a decrease of 24.4339%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 631,580K shares.

Clarivate Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. The company's bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. Clarivate helps customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using its trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise.

