Morgan Stanley Downgrades Ciena (CIEN)

On March 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.60% Upside

As of March 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ciena is $64.91. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 27.60% from its latest reported closing price of $50.87.

The projected annual revenue for Ciena is $4,290MM, an increase of 11.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.68.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,575K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,375K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 15.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,506K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,463K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 17.56% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,817K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,801K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 17.22% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,628K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,984K shares, representing a decrease of 9.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,476K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,412K shares, representing a decrease of 26.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 21.08% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 953 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ciena. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIEN is 0.36%, an increase of 18.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.46% to 163,700K shares. The put/call ratio of CIEN is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

CIENA Background Information

Ciena is a networking systems, services and software company. The Company provides solutions that help its customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, the Company builds the world's most agile networks with automation, openness and scale.

