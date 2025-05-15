Morgan Stanley Downgrades Cboe Global Markets (LSE:0HQN)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Cboe Global Markets (LSE:0HQN) from Overweight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.98% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cboe Global Markets is 232.26 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 196.94 GBX to a high of 264.72 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 4.98% from its latest reported closing price of 221.23 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cboe Global Markets is 2,066MM, a decrease of 52.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,563 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cboe Global Markets. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HQN is 0.24%, an increase of 1.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.59% to 104,352K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 7,685K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,492K shares , representing an increase of 67.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HQN by 131.15% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,069K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,015K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HQN by 25.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,288K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,310K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQN by 6.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,833K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,741K shares , representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQN by 6.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,804K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,741K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQN by 36.56% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.