Morgan Stanley Downgrades Caterpillar (ETLX:1CAT)

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Caterpillar (ETLX:1CAT) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.23% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Caterpillar is €305.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of €223.13 to a high of €398.99. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.23% from its latest reported closing price of €360.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Caterpillar is 70,337MM, an increase of 5.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,749 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caterpillar. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CAT is 0.43%, an increase of 9.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 381,044K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 19,291K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,173K shares , representing a decrease of 46.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CAT by 38.68% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 17,734K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,761K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CAT by 42.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,449K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,699K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CAT by 13.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,552K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,829K shares , representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CAT by 15.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,146K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,220K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CAT by 14.34% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.