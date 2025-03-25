Morgan Stanley Downgrades Brown & Brown (BMV:BRO)

Fintel reports that on March 25, 2025, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Brown & Brown (BMV:BRO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 12,902K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,808K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 1.83% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 9,491K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,539K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 7,979K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,573K shares , representing a decrease of 19.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 9.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,640K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,228K shares , representing an increase of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 2.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,425K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,201K shares , representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 3.48% over the last quarter.

