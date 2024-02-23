Morgan Stanley Downgrades Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

Fintel reports that on February 23, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Brighthouse Financial (NasdaqGS:BHF) from Equal-Weight to Underweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.92% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is 54.35. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 13.92% from its latest reported closing price of 47.71.

The projected annual revenue for Brighthouse Financial is 8,694MM, an increase of 111.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 757 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brighthouse Financial. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHF is 0.11%, a decrease of 10.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.85% to 62,325K shares. The put/call ratio of BHF is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 8,758K shares representing 13.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,816K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 1.33% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 6,642K shares representing 10.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,654K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 3.67% over the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital holds 3,044K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,143K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2,086K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,074K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 6.29% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,047K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 2.24% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Financial Background Information



Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S.,1 the company specializes in products designed to help people protect what they've earned and ensure it lasts.

