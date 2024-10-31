Morgan Stanley Downgrades Biogen (BRSE:BIIB)

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Biogen (BRSE:BIIB) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

There are 1,775 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biogen. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 3.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIIB is 0.25%, an increase of 1.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.57% to 143,295K shares.

Primecap Management holds 16,338K shares representing 11.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,221K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 5.11% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 9,155K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,154K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 3.63% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,679K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,170K shares , representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 21.82% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,166K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,120K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 9.31% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,715K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,695K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 4.85% over the last quarter.

