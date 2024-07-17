Morgan Stanley Downgrades Baxter International (WBAG:BAX)

Fintel reports that on July 15, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Baxter International (WBAG:BAX) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

There are 1,626 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baxter International. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAX is 0.22%, an increase of 5.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 533,374K shares.

Dodge & Cox holds 27,502K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,381K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 1.49% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 24,405K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,270K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 1.52% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 18,089K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,074K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,676K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,399K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 2.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,954K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,912K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 1.06% over the last quarter.

