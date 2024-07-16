News & Insights

Stocks

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Baxter International (LSE:0QK8)

July 16, 2024 — 11:03 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on July 15, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Baxter International (LSE:0QK8) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,626 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baxter International. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QK8 is 0.22%, an increase of 5.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 533,374K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GB:0QK8 / Baxter International Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Dodge & Cox holds 27,502K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,381K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QK8 by 1.49% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 24,405K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,270K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QK8 by 1.52% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 18,089K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,074K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QK8 by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,676K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,399K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QK8 by 2.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,954K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,912K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QK8 by 1.06% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Find out what Retail is Buying with our Retail Ownership and Funds Flow Leaderboard -> Check out our Gamma Squeeze Leaderboard for High-Conviction Trading Ideas -> For Best Dividend Investments, Check out our Dividend Leaderboard -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.