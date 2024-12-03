Morgan Stanley Downgrades Bausch + Lomb (TSX:BLCO)

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Bausch + Lomb (TSX:BLCO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.80% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bausch + Lomb is $30.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.40 to a high of $38.14. The average price target represents an increase of 8.80% from its latest reported closing price of $27.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bausch + Lomb is 4,161MM, a decrease of 11.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bausch + Lomb. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 20.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLCO is 0.47%, an increase of 35.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.11% to 40,514K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 3,618K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,745K shares , representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 7.15% over the last quarter.

Icahn Carl C holds 3,500K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldentree Asset Management holds 3,355K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,101K shares , representing a decrease of 52.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 16.07% over the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 2,212K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,592K shares , representing an increase of 28.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 50.65% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 2,020K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,934K shares , representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 26.47% over the last quarter.

