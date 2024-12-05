Morgan Stanley Downgrades Applied Materials (WBAG:AMAT)

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Applied Materials (WBAG:AMAT) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

There are 3,595 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Materials. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMAT is 0.42%, an increase of 35.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.08% to 765,695K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,125K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,154K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 19.67% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,685K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,326K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 19.88% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 20,883K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,830K shares , representing a decrease of 9.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 26.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 19,826K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,455K shares , representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 19.54% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 16,011K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,947K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 15.91% over the last quarter.

