Morgan Stanley Downgrades Adecoagro (LSE:0DWL)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Adecoagro (LSE:0DWL) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.20% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Adecoagro is 13.14 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 10.58 GBX to a high of 17.80 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 35.20% from its latest reported closing price of 9.72 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Adecoagro is 1,442MM, a decrease of 5.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adecoagro. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0DWL is 0.20%, an increase of 15.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.18% to 55,732K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Route One Investment Company holds 8,900K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,046K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0DWL by 6.60% over the last quarter.

Banco Santander holds 7,817K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company.

Helikon Investments holds 6,977K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,942K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0DWL by 0.73% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,134K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,848K shares , representing a decrease of 13.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0DWL by 61.17% over the last quarter.

PGGM Investments holds 4,500K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

