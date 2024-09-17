Morgan Stanley Downgrades Adecoagro (LSE:0DWL)

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Adecoagro (LSE:0DWL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.22% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Adecoagro is 14.12 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 10.55 GBX to a high of 17.75 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 45.22% from its latest reported closing price of 9.72 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Adecoagro is 1,442MM, an increase of 9.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adecoagro. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0DWL is 0.23%, an increase of 10.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.25% to 53,990K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Route One Investment Company holds 10,076K shares representing 9.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,613K shares , representing a decrease of 15.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0DWL by 27.19% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 6,254K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,933K shares , representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0DWL by 52.54% over the last quarter.

PGGM Investments holds 4,500K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PGOAX - PGIM JENNISON SMALL COMPANY FUND holds 3,326K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,212K shares , representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0DWL by 4.80% over the last quarter.

Herr Investment Group holds 2,650K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,033K shares , representing an increase of 23.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0DWL by 70.68% over the last quarter.

