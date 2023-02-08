Morgan Stanley Downgrades Adecoagro (AGRO)

On February 7, 2023, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for Adecoagro from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.61% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adecoagro is $11.51. The forecasts range from a low of $7.27 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 42.61% from its latest reported closing price of $8.07.

The projected annual revenue for Adecoagro is $1,354MM, an increase of 3.34%. The projected annual EPS is $1.06, a decrease of 28.13%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Route One Investment Company holds 14,340,344 shares representing 13.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 5,704,472 shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,336,468 shares, representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 11.58% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 4,769,722 shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,342,748 shares, representing an increase of 29.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 39.31% over the last quarter.

PGGM Investments holds 4,500,000 shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,790,024 shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,525,541 shares, representing an increase of 9.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 48.54% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adecoagro. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 14.18%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AGRO is 0.2294%, a decrease of 26.7273%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.90% to 58,912K shares.

Adecoagro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adecoagro S.A. is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation.

