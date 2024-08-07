Morgan Stanley Downgrades ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0A4W)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0A4W) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 584 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A4W is 0.18%, an increase of 35.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 166,387K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 42,865K shares representing 25.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 13,829K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,254K shares , representing an increase of 18.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4W by 31.42% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,991K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,000K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,179K shares , representing a decrease of 29.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4W by 58.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,860K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,848K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4W by 46.00% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

