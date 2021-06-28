US Markets
Morgan Stanley doubles quarterly dividend, increases share buyback

Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

June 28 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N said on Monday it had doubled its quarterly dividend to 70 cents per share.

The bank also increased its share buyback to $12 billion through June 30, 2022.

