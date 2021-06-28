Morgan Stanley doubles quarterly dividend, increases share buyback

June 28 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N said on Monday it had doubled its quarterly dividend to 70 cents per share.

The bank also increased its share buyback to $12 billion through June 30, 2022.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.