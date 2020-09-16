US Markets
Morgan Stanley doesn't expect Q2 trading boom to continue

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley's MS.N Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan said on Wednesday the bank doesn't expect its sales and trading and investment banking business to perform as well in the third quarter as it had in the second.

Pruzan, at a virtual conference hosted by Morgan Stanley, said that August activity levels had still been good and the bank had seen "no real slowdown".

