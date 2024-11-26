Morgan Stanley documents show weak anti-mondey-laundering controls, WSJ says

Morgan Stanley’s (MS) wealth-management division represents close to half of the company’s total revenue and has been a crucial source of profits but has also seen a high number of accounts used for money laundering funds, AnnaMaria Andriotis of The Wall Street Journal reports. A new cache of internal documents as well as interviews with nearly 20 current and former employees and executives illustrates the operations of the bank that appear to fall short of regulatory standards for anti-money-laundering controls.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.