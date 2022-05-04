US Markets
Morgan Stanley discloses regulators' request for business communications records -filing

Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N disclosed in a filing on Wednesday that it is responding to "requests for information from regulators concerning its compliance with record-keeping requirements."

The request is related to business communications on messaging platforms that were not approved by the firm, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

