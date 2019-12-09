Morgan Stanley cutting jobs due to uncertain global environment - CNBC

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N is cutting about 2% of its workforce due to an uncertain global economic outlook, CNBC reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

The job cuts will hit technology and operations roles hardest at the Wall Street bank, the report said. (https://cnb.cx/2qCxlbN)

Morgan Stanley had 60,532 employees as of Sept. 30.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

