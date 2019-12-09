US Markets

Morgan Stanley cutting jobs due to uncertain global environment - CNBC

Contributor
Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Morgan Stanley is cutting about 2% of its workforce due to an uncertain global economic outlook, CNBC reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N is cutting about 2% of its workforce due to an uncertain global economic outlook, CNBC reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

The job cuts will hit technology and operations roles hardest at the Wall Street bank, the report said. (https://cnb.cx/2qCxlbN)

Morgan Stanley had 60,532 employees as of Sept. 30.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 8400;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular