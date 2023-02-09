Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Kirby (KEX)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.18MM shares of Kirby Corporation (KEX). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.35MM shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.86% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.28% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kirby is $87.72. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.28% from its latest reported closing price of $72.93.

The projected annual revenue for Kirby is $3,099MM, an increase of 11.28%. The projected annual EPS is $3.58, an increase of 75.73%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 644 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kirby. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEX is 0.42%, a decrease of 0.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 74,334K shares. The put/call ratio of KEX is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 3,905K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,902K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 3.36% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,407K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,243K shares, representing an increase of 34.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 19.52% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,606K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,174K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,631K shares, representing an increase of 24.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 34.00% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,108K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,078K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEX by 85.10% over the last quarter.

Kirby Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kirby Corporation, headquartered in Houston, Texas is the largest tank barge operator in the United States, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, along all three U.S. Coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

