Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in HUYA (HUYA)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.83MM shares of HUYA Inc. (HUYA). This represents 16.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 9, 2022 they reported 15.04MM shares and 17.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.37% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.84% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for HUYA is $5.65. The forecasts range from a low of $3.00 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.84% from its latest reported closing price of $5.34.

The projected annual revenue for HUYA is $9,166MM, a decrease of 7.67%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in HUYA. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 9.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUYA is 0.12%, a decrease of 8.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 67,835K shares. The put/call ratio of HUYA is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nuveen Asset Management holds 7,735K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,929K shares, representing an increase of 10.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUYA by 59.51% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 7,366K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,101K shares, representing an increase of 17.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUYA by 82.93% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 4,131K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,833K shares, representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUYA by 32.75% over the last quarter.

TEMRX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund Retail Class holds 3,853K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,949K shares, representing an increase of 23.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUYA by 39.09% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,124K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,066K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUYA by 30.33% over the last quarter.

HUYA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in Chinawith a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China'syoung generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

