Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.29MM shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 6.62MM shares and 6.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.98% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.44% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is $27.92. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.44% from its latest reported closing price of $23.57.

The projected annual revenue for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is $938MM, an increase of 43.68%. The projected annual EPS is $2.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors. This is a decrease of 50 owner(s) or 31.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTAI is 1.09%, a decrease of 47.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.10% to 61,081K shares. The put/call ratio of FTAI is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank Of America holds 5,923K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,871K shares, representing an increase of 17.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 74.96% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,147K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,639K shares, representing an increase of 9.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 11.98% over the last quarter.

Great Mountain Partners holds 3,777K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 3,076K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,017K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 23.94% over the last quarter.

Caspian Capital holds 2,730K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,902K shares, representing a decrease of 6.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 5.00% over the last quarter.

FTAI Aviation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

