Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Farfetch (FTCH)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.47MM shares of Farfetch Ltd (FTCH). This represents 0.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 35.15MM shares and 10.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 95.81% and a decrease in total ownership of 10.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.45% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Farfetch is $11.10. The forecasts range from a low of $5.39 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 81.45% from its latest reported closing price of $6.12.

The projected annual revenue for Farfetch is $2,793MM, an increase of 18.69%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Farfetch. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTCH is 0.38%, an increase of 5.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.75% to 347,192K shares. The put/call ratio of FTCH is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 46,960K shares representing 12.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,398K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTCH by 35.05% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 25,341K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,452K shares, representing an increase of 19.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTCH by 36.95% over the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 14,653K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,870K shares, representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTCH by 21.75% over the last quarter.

Atreides Management holds 10,913K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,734K shares, representing an increase of 10.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTCH by 17.46% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,881K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company.

Farfetch Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Farfetch Limited is the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today the Farfetch Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,300 of the world's best brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a single platform. Farfetch's additional businesses include Farfetch Platform Solutions, which services enterprise clients with e-commerce and technology capabilities; Browns and Stadium Goods, which offer luxury products to consumers; and New Guards Group, a platform for the development of global fashion brands. Farfetch also invests in innovations such as its Store of the Future augmented retail solution, and develops key technologies, business solutions, and services for the luxury fashion industry.

