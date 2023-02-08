Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Choice Hotels International (CHH)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.86MM shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.45MM shares and 6.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.25% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Choice Hotels International is $121.49. The forecasts range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.25% from its latest reported closing price of $125.58.

The projected annual revenue for Choice Hotels International is $1,509MM, an increase of 13.92%. The projected annual EPS is $5.92, a decrease of 3.49%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 729 funds or institutions reporting positions in Choice Hotels International. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.54%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CHH is 0.2307%, an increase of 5.2606%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 45,489K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bamco holds 4,596,198 shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,596,806 shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 1.32% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 2,975,000 shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 2,713,572 shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,715,899 shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 1.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,142,281 shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,326,524 shares, representing a decrease of 8.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 4.45% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,806,542 shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Choice Hotels International Declares $0.24 Dividend

Choice Hotels International said on September 22, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.95 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 30, 2022 received the payment on October 14, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $125.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.76%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.91%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 1.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=177).

The current dividend yield is 0.88 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Choice Hotels International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.