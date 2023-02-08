Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.79MM shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR). This represents 4.96% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 7.45MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.31% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.44% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 4.62%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IGR is 0.0655%, an increase of 0.5610%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.38% to 28,497K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

UBS Group holds 3,862,378 shares

Bank Of America holds 2,993,233 shares

Wells Fargo holds 1,900,262 shares

Advisors Asset Management holds 1,405,991 shares

Ameriprise Financial holds 720,526 shares

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Declares $0.06 Dividend

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund said on January 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 20, 2023 received the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $6.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.53%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.74%, the lowest has been 6.55%, and the highest has been 15.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.56 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Background Information

CBRE Clarion Securities is a registered investment advisory firm specializing in the management of global real asset securities for institutional investors. Headquartered near Philadelphia, the firm has personnel

