Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.04MM shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS). This represents 13.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 8.96MM shares and 16.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.43% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.32% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canada Goose Holdings is $20.64. The forecasts range from a low of $13.35 to a high of $32.18. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.32% from its latest reported closing price of $21.35.

The projected annual revenue for Canada Goose Holdings is $1,266MM. The projected annual EPS is $1.51.

Fund Sentiment

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canada Goose Holdings. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 7.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GOOS is 0.1557%, a decrease of 7.2129%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 60,975K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

MFAIX - International Advantage Portfolio Class I holds 5,347,571 shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,507,614 shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 2.40% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 3,846,239 shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,954,147 shares, representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 17.21% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,325,530 shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,338,929 shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 9.82% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,148,120 shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,930,284 shares, representing an increase of 10.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 3.65% over the last quarter.

MIOIX - International Opportunity Portfolio Class I holds 1,779,423 shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,074,207 shares, representing a decrease of 16.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Canada Goose Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, ensuring a legacy of functionality is embedded in every product from parkas and rainwear to apparel and accessories. Canada Goose is inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship, recognized as a leader for its Made in Canada commitment. In 2020, Canada Goose announced HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose also owns Baffin, a Canadian designer and manufacturer of performance outdoor and industrial footwear.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.