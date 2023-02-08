Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (MUE)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.19MM shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE). This represents 9.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 7, 2022 they reported 2.30MM shares and 10.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.35%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MUE is 0.0640%, an increase of 3.7320%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 5,209K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 539,925 shares

Sit Investment Associates holds 402,559 shares

Advisors Asset Management holds 331,132 shares

UBS Group holds 272,899 shares

Van Eck Associates holds 124,937 shares

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Declares $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II said on October 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 13, 2022 received the payment on November 1, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $10.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.79%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.72%, the lowest has been 4.02%, and the highest has been 6.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.63 (n=184).

The current dividend yield is 0.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc.’s (MUE) (the 'Fund') investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations with remaining maturities of one year or more at the time of investment. The Fund may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.