Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.33MM shares of BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY). This represents 10.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 10.80MM shares and 10.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.37% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BGY is 0.1111%, an increase of 4.6427%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 44,123K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 8,311,249 shares

Karpus Management holds 3,263,928 shares

1607 Capital Partners holds 2,842,590 shares

Bank Of America holds 1,734,754 shares

Wells Fargo holds 1,624,770 shares

BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.41 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $5.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.43%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.46%, the lowest has been 6.08%, and the highest has been 10.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust’s (BSD) (the 'Trust') investment objectives are to provide current income that is exempt from regular federal income tax and to invest in municipal bonds that over time will perform better than the broader municipal bond market. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in investments exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). The Trust invests at least 80% of its assets in investment grade quality securities at the time of investment and, under normal market conditions, primarily invests in municipal bonds with long-term maturities in order to maintain a weighted average maturity of 15 years or more. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

