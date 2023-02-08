Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in BlackRock Global Opportunity Equity Trust (BOE)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.17MM shares of BlackRock Global Opportunity Equity Trust (BOE). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2023 they reported 3.17MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 19.82% and an increase in total ownership of 3.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Global Opportunity Equity Trust. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.80%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BOE is 0.0726%, an increase of 12.6709%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.08% to 23,813K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 2,389,475 shares

Karpus Management holds 1,844,959 shares

Wells Fargo holds 1,146,420 shares

Guggenheim Capital holds 1,079,915 shares

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 982,938 shares

BlackRock Global Opportunity Equity Trust Declares $0.06 Dividend

BlackRock Global Opportunity Equity Trust said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $10.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.30%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.36%, the lowest has been 5.93%, and the highest has been 10.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Background Information

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) (the “Trust”) primary investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in dividend-paying equity securities and at least 40% of its assets outside of the U.S. (unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by Fund management, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30% of its assets outside of the U.S.). The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization, but intends to invest primarily in securities of large capitalization companies. The Fund generally intends to write covered put and call options with respect to approximately 30% to 45% of its total assets, although this percentage may vary from time to time with market conditions.

