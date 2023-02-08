Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Blackbaud (BLKB)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.68MM shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.95MM shares and 8.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.71% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.36% Downside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blackbaud is $62.48. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.36% from its latest reported closing price of $62.70.

The projected annual revenue for Blackbaud is $1,138MM, an increase of 10.35%. The projected annual EPS is $3.22.

Fund Sentiment

There are 568 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackbaud. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.53%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BLKB is 0.2395%, a decrease of 0.4553%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.19% to 62,638K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Clearlake Capital Group holds 9,751,837 shares representing 18.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 3,554,869 shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,592,389 shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLKB by 22.37% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,800,380 shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,869,679 shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLKB by 19.55% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,267,102 shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 1,924,576 shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,986,409 shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLKB by 20.44% over the last quarter.

Blackbaud Declares $0.12 Dividend

Blackbaud said on February 10, 2020 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2020 received the payment on March 13, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $62.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.77%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.60%, the lowest has been 0.40%, and the highest has been 1.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=108).

The current dividend yield is 1.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Blackbaud Background Information

Blackbaud Background Information

Blackbaud is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community-nonprofits, higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents-Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom.

