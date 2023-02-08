Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.41MM shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF). This represents 2.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2023 they reported 1.78MM shares and 12.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 72.56% and a decrease in total ownership of 9.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Tactical Income Fund. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AIF is 0.2311%, a decrease of 7.9537%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.57% to 8,180K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 761,868 shares

Wells Fargo holds 664,050 shares

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 371,815 shares

CEFS - Saba Closed-End Funds ETF holds 266,525 shares

Advisors Asset Management holds 261,273 shares

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Declares $0.12 Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund said on January 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.46 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 20, 2023 received the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $13.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.20%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.24%, the lowest has been 6.11%, and the highest has been 13.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.01%.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income with a secondary objective of preservation of capital by investing in a portfolio of senior loans, corporate bonds and other credit instruments of varying maturities. The Fund seeks to generate current income and preservation of capital primarily by allocating assets among different types of credit instruments based on absolute and relative value considerations. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets (which includes leverage) in credit instruments and investments with similar economic characteristics.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.