Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Anterix (ATEX)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.29MM shares of Anterix (ATEX). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.43MM shares and 7.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.90% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Anterix is $75.07. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 105.90% from its latest reported closing price of $36.46.

The projected annual revenue for Anterix is $5MM, an increase of 271.85%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.71.

Fund Sentiment

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anterix. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ATEX is 0.3300%, an increase of 0.9737%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 17,271K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Owl Creek Asset Management holds 5,411,776 shares representing 28.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Heard Capital holds 1,203,077 shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 962,722 shares, representing an increase of 19.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEX by 18.61% over the last quarter.

Stonehill Capital Management holds 899,675 shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 879,675 shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEX by 8.61% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Credit holds 681,005 shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 723,116 shares, representing a decrease of 6.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEX by 49.86% over the last quarter.

QVT Financial holds 503,941 shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 493,018 shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATEX by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Anterix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Anterix is focused on delivering transformative broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of its economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, itis uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE broadband solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations.

