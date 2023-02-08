Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.11MM shares of Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD). This represents 7.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 11.75MM shares and 11.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 30.98% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.57%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AOD is 0.1160%, an increase of 4.3110%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.56% to 41,214K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 7,347,241 shares

Wells Fargo holds 2,815,051 shares

Karpus Management holds 2,535,141 shares

1607 Capital Partners holds 2,394,660 shares

Advisors Asset Management holds 1,192,729 shares

Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Declares $0.06 Dividend

Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund said on January 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.69 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 23, 2023 received the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $8.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.18%, the lowest has been 6.58%, and the highest has been 13.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.89 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Background Information

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund aims to seek high current dividend income and secondarily, long-term growth of capital.

