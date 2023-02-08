Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Securities & Income Fund (AVK)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.59MM shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Securities & Income Fund (AVK). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.90MM shares and 11.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 33.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advent Claymore Convertible Securities & Income Fund. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 7.69%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AVK is 0.0585%, an increase of 3.4148%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.07% to 10,427K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Advisors Asset Management holds 777,346 shares

Raymond James & Associates holds 618,378 shares

Wells Fargo holds 490,086 shares

Guggenheim Capital holds 448,703 shares

Koshinski Asset Management holds 422,209 shares

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities & Income Fund Declares $0.12 Dividend

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities & Income Fund said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.41 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $12.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.88%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.62%, the lowest has been 7.10%, and the highest has been 15.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.46 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return, through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 30% of its managed assets in convertible securities and up to 70% of its managed assets in lower-grade, non-convertible income securities, although the portion of the Fund's assets invested in convertible securities and non-convertible income securities will vary from time to time consistent with the Fund's investment objective, changes in equity prices and changes in interest rates and other economic and market factors. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities of foreign issuers and the Fund’s investment in foreign securities may vary over time in the discretion of the Fund’s investment advisor.

