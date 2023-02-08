Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in 360 Finance (QFIN)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.41MM shares of 360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN). This represents 4.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 16.85MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.47% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.54% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for 360 Finance is $25.19. The forecasts range from a low of $19.49 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 12.54% from its latest reported closing price of $22.38.

The projected annual revenue for 360 Finance is $18,633MM, an increase of 9.16%. The projected annual EPS is $34.70, an increase of 20.57%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in 360 Finance. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.03%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:QFIN is 0.6368%, an increase of 0.5440%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 95,675K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 holds 11,716,317 shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aspex Management holds 10,956,676 shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TT International Asset Management holds 8,653,755 shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,652,052 shares, representing a decrease of 23.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QFIN by 11.81% over the last quarter.

Oceanlink Management holds 4,306,492 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,762,752 shares, representing a decrease of 10.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QFIN by 2.01% over the last quarter.

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management holds 4,201,534 shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,510,333 shares, representing a decrease of 7.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QFIN by 14.08% over the last quarter.

360 DigiTech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

360 DigiTech, Inc. ("360 DigiTech" or the "Company") is a data driven, technology empowered digital platform. Through its platform the Company enables financial institutions to provide better and targeted products and services to a broader consumer base. The Company also offers standardized risk management service, in the form of SaaS modules to institutional clients. When coupled with its partnership with 360 Group, the Company's solutions created noticeable advantages in customer acquisition, funding optimization, risk assessment and post-lending management.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

