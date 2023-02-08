Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.89MM shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. Class A (TXG). This represents 10.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 12, 2022 they reported 10.34MM shares and 10.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.32% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.12% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for 10x Genomics, Inc. is $50.80. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.12% from its latest reported closing price of $48.32.

The projected annual revenue for 10x Genomics, Inc. is $623MM, an increase of 23.68%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.20.

Fund Sentiment

There are 541 funds or institutions reporting positions in 10x Genomics, Inc.. This is a decrease of 79 owner(s) or 12.74%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TXG is 0.1650%, a decrease of 27.5389%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.12% to 102,628K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 8,602,235 shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,443,388 shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 31.76% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 4,316,567 shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,576,814 shares, representing a decrease of 6.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 50.03% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 3,391,177 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,526,878 shares, representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 34.40% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 3,198,323 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,298,387 shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 20.13% over the last quarter.

SRS Investment Management holds 3,005,427 shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,758,245 shares, representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXG by 31.21% over the last quarter.

10x Genomics Background Information

10x Genomics Background Information

10x Genomics is an American biotechnology company that designs and manufactures gene sequencing technology used in scientific research. It was founded in 2012 by Serge Saxonov, Ben Hindson, and Kevin Ness.

