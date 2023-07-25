Morgan Stanley cuts Israel sovereign credit to "dislike stance" after judiciary changes

By Marc Jones

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley cut Israel sovereign credit to a "dislike stance" on Tuesday after the country's parliament passed the first in a series of laws sought by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to limit the power of the Supreme Court

"We see increased uncertainty about the economic outlook in the coming months and risks becoming skewed to our adverse scenario," Morgan Stanley's analysts said in a research note.

"Markets are now likely to extrapolate the future policy path and we move Israel sovereign credit to a 'dislike stance'."

They added that recent developments pointed to "continued uncertainty" in Israel and for the shekel currency to weaken and borrowing costs to rise as investors attach a higher risk premium.

The crisis has caused a deep divide in Israeli society and sparked months of mass protests which have seen the shekel fall to a near 3-year low ILS=D3 and the stock market .TA125 lose nearly 10% since November.

"In our adverse scenario we think that growth could weaken significantly to 1.6% (year-on-year) in 2024 with inflation remaining significantly above the Bank of Israel's tolerance band."

"For now, we keep our call for one more 25 basis point hike to 5% at the BoI's September meeting, but risks to the rates outlook are now shifting to the upside again."

(Reporting by Marc Jones and Steve Sheer in Jerusalem, additional reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((marc.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)20 7513 4042; Reuters Messaging: marc.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twitter @marcjonesrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.